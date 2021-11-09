Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no secret Idaho is growing, and so is Twin Falls. With expansion comes growing pains and adjustments to accommodate the population.

“We always face unique situations, and it just so happens in Twin Falls that’s the main one right now,” said Vice Mayor Ruth Pierce in an interview with KMVT last week.

Even though Twin Falls awaits certified Census results, it is almost certain the city will be above 50,000 residents. As a result of being above this threshold, the area will need to start planning public transportation infrastructure in order to receive funding.

But the question is, how to accomplish this?

“My biggest fear and why I definitely don’t want to see happen is buses driving around Twin Falls that are empty,” said Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager of Twin Falls.

Thompson said one of the options would be as follows: “Creating a system where it essentially is like a rideshare and people who truly need the services can get them through vouchers and other ways.”

A study by the Western Transportation Institute shows the recommendations made to Twin Falls about public transportation. Check out the study here, which touches on a few proposals the area is considering.

Currently, Twin Falls does have Trans IV operated by CSI, a demand response transportation service. However, the grant used to fund Trans IV is for areas of under 50,000 people, meaning that at the end of next September, funds will stop coming.

“We’re committed to finding a solution that is sustainable, that we can afford, and that hopefully will serve those individuals in the community that need it the most,” said Thompson.

For every dollar of federal funding, the city will have to match it in one way or another.

According to Thompson, this won’t impact property taxes at this point. The city will continue to operate on the existing budget.

