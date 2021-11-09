Advertisement

Twin Falls superintendent wins superintendent of the year award

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Superintendent Brady Dickinson of the Twin Falls School District has won the ‘Superintendent of the year award. The award recognizes outstanding individuals leading a push for excellent educational leadership across the gem state.

Doctor Dickinson has worked his way up the education ladder, starting as a social studies teacher in 1995 before moving up to a district office position in 2013. While Dickinson is honored to win the award, he says most of the credit goes to the community.

“It’s important for us to always thank the community, because we serve such a wonderful community here in Twin Falls,” says Dickinson. “Even though I’m honored to receive this award, I really think it’s a testament to the amazing community we have here in Twin.”

Dickinson represented Idaho in the National Superintendent of the year award. He has served in his current position since 2016.

