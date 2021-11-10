Behind the Business: Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts offers free haircuts to veterans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Veterans often struggle when they return home from serving in the military. A few years ago though, two veterans took a tradition they were used to in the military and make it into a business.

“(In) 2017, two military brothers that were local natives here to Twin Falls actually got out of the military, and were all used to getting haircuts every week, so they recognized a need here in the community up in the Treasure Valley and they founded Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts to provide a membership-based model,” said owner Brent Haynes.

Because of the veteran ownership of the company, Craftsman Unlimited is running a veteran’s day special for all of those who served in the military. “So this is our fifth annual, it’s a tradition of the brand where we wanna provide free haircuts to the veterans here in the community,” said Haynes.

On top of the free haircuts, numerous giveaways will be taking place. “We’ve got the gun shop next door that’s gonna donate a gun, we’re gonna raffle off a year free membership from City of Trees real estate company, and then a lot of other prizes and giveaways and swag for to just immerse in the community,” Haynes said.

Haynes says it’s important to recognize Veteran’s Day and all of the veterans that have served in the military. “As a veteran, that’s really who gives us freedoms to be able to operate and own these businesses and to live and move about freely here in Idaho,” he said.

As an Idaho native, this is a word of mouth community and we wanna immerse ourselves and see how we can give back. And as an owner of the business, we feel that we need to give back in our community for those that graciously give to us.”

