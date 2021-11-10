Advertisement

Cassia County School District is taking measures to prevent vaping in schools

The school district is looking at purchasing devices that can detect vaping in their bathrooms and locker rooms.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey frequent vaping use amongst teens seems to be on the rise in the gem state. It went from 14 percent in 2017, to about 21 percent in 2019. However, one school district in the Magic Valley is taking measures to mitigate the use of it in their schools.

Vaping is the number reason for student suspension in the Cassia County School District. Burley Junior High School principal Steven Copmann said his school has already had 10 incidences this year, compared to about 15 all of last year.

“We have junior high 7th and 8th-grade kids that are addicted that started younger obviously,” said  Copmann. “There are kids that want to be part of something. In junior high, it is the toughest part of your life. They want to be cool.”

According to the CDC vaping issue can cause a list of health issues for developing teens like severe lung damage. It can also cause learning issues for kids who become addicted.

“They start going through withdrawal symptoms, anger issues. lack of concentration. We have seen teenagers held back because of this. Even their grades drop,” said SCPHD Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard.

Copmann and Orchard said when teens are vaping in school it is sometimes hard to catch them, as some vaping devices look like everyday things kids bring to school, like USB devices.

“They have vapes that are at the end of strings that look like hoodies,” said Copmann. “They have vapes that look like a smartwatch.”

To address the issue the Cassia County School District is starting the process of purchasing devices for their middle school and high school bathrooms and locker rooms that can detect vaping.

“What these detectors are actually picking up is the chemicals, and they are sensitive enough to know whether it is THC or if it is just a regular vape,” said Cassia County School District fiscal manager Chris James.

The devices have no cameras or recording devices in them, but staff will be alerted when vaping is detected.

“It sends immediate messages to our cell phones, and we can go in and catch them in the act,” Copmann said.

The devices won’t stop vaping entirely in the schools, but they will hopefully prevent other kids from being exposed to it.

“My excitement is it is another way we can deter kids from making bad choices that have long-term [health] effects,” Copmann said.

James said the vaping detectors will be paid for with COVID money the school district received, and the Halo detectors they are looking at purchasing are also sensitive enough to pick up loud sounds. The district feels the detectors will also be useful in deterring bullying and destructive behavior in the bathrooms and locker rooms.

