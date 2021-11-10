Data shows Idaho widens its lead as the least regulated state

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New data from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University shows Idaho has widened its lead as the least regulated state in the nation.

“In my first year as Governor, we surpassed South Dakota and achieved the title of least regulated state in the country. We cut or simplified 75% of regulations in a matter of months, transforming our administrative code. We’ve taken other steps since then to ensure Idaho regulations remain streamlined, user-friendly, and easy to understand,” Governor Brad Little said.

“Here in Idaho, we are demonstrating that if you roll up your sleeves, stay focused on your goal, and work effectively with others, you can get things done. When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow.”

The data from the center showed that Idaho had 39,000 regulations in 2020. Little said he expects additional cuts, once finalized, will bring the gem state to under 35,000 regulations.

You can see the data from The Mercatus Center can be viewed here: https://www.quantgov.org/regcensus-explorer.

