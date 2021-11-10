Advertisement

Data shows Idaho widens its lead as the least regulated state

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New data from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University shows Idaho has widened its lead as the least regulated state in the nation.

“In my first year as Governor, we surpassed South Dakota and achieved the title of least regulated state in the country. We cut or simplified 75% of regulations in a matter of months, transforming our administrative code. We’ve taken other steps since then to ensure Idaho regulations remain streamlined, user-friendly, and easy to understand,” Governor Brad Little said.

“Here in Idaho, we are demonstrating that if you roll up your sleeves, stay focused on your goal, and work effectively with others, you can get things done. When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow.”

The data from the center showed that Idaho had 39,000 regulations in 2020. Little said he expects additional cuts, once finalized, will bring the gem state to under 35,000 regulations.

You can see the data from The Mercatus Center can be viewed here: https://www.quantgov.org/regcensus-explorer.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

This week is National Crash Responders' Awareness Week
Idaho State Police looking to bring awareness to National Crash Responder’s Week
Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts will be giving away free haircuts to veterans on Nov. 11
Behind the Business: Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts offers free haircuts to veterans
The state has until Nov. 22 to respond to the motion. (Source: KIVI/Idaho Dept. of...
Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees
Idaho Lottery and Idaho Commission partnered to offer more than $100,000 in awards to support...
Oregon Trail Elementary receives award