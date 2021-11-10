Advertisement

Idaho State Police looking to bring awareness to National Crash Responder's Week

This week is National Crash Responders' Awareness Week
This week is National Crash Responders' Awareness Week(Idaho State Police)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials with the Idaho State Police want to remind everyone to keep crash responders safe.

This week is National Crash responders’ Awareness Week - a week aimed at raising awareness for first responders to car crashes. Officials say the most important thing to remember when coming to a crash is to keep your eyes on the road and your cell phone put away.

“We’ve seen crashes happen because people are so busy focusing on what we’re doing as police officers,” says Idaho State Police corporal Scott Bolen. “They’re not paying attention to what’s going on in front of them and we end up having secondary crashes. It’s a $90 fine if I catch you doing that.”

Bolen also says that when you do encounter a crash on the road, it’s best to remember the ‘Slow down, move over’ rule. This law directs drivers to go below the speed limit when coming to a crash and to move over and away from the shoulder if they are on a road with more than two lanes.

