Advertisement

IRS taking note of business transactions on payment apps

New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you use PayPal or Venmo for business transactions, the IRS might be looking more closely at your accounts.

It now requires payment apps to report such transactions if they total more than $600 a year.

Business transactions include payments for goods and services.

You’ve always been required to pay tax on them. Now the IRS might know if you don’t.

The change is part of the American Rescue Plan, and it’s designed to crack down on unpaid taxes.

It doesn’t affect reimbursements among family and friends. So, don’t worry if you use the apps to, say, split a pizza or share a cab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot