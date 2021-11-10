Keeping safe when driving and recreating this winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest last week. One woman died in the elements trying to find help, and the other woman was found within her broken-down vehicle.

Service calls go up in winter months, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Officials suggest everyone keep some extras in their car, including food, water, sand, extra clothing, and more in case things go south.

“If you are stuck, the biggest thing that we recommend is you stay with your vehicle. I think with the elements out there that increases the danger that you’re facing,” said Lori Stewart, public information officer with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Doing small circulation exercises, turning the car on for ten minutes per hour, and conserving phone battery are other tips to be aware of. It’s also important to know the limitations of a vehicle.

“It’s really easy to get prepared and really easy to get yourself in big trouble by not being prepared,” said Ready Starr, manager at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Twin Falls.

Starr adds it’s always good to overprepare with an emergency pack, especially if planning to enjoy the Idaho outdoors this winter.

“If you’re starting from fresh, $30-$40 a person, and you can actually have a pretty good pack for each person,” said Starr.

He recommends enough food for a week. This may seem like a lot, but there are some cheap options. These include food ration packs available in stores around the Magic Valley.

