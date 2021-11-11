Advertisement

Board of Health and Welfare discusses updating crisis standards of care language

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.(Kyle Green | AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Board of Health and Welfare discussed updating the language of crisis standards of care. The updated guidance discussion comes after concern was expressed by groups such as AARP and Disability Rights Idaho.

They say people who have underlying medical conditions or are older adults might be unfairly penalized under crisis standards of care. One area of contention with the original plan is the rationing of care.

The groups disagree with the usage of a patient’s remaining “life years” as a tie-breaker, for who will receive treatment if two similar patients need the same resources.

Some say age could then come into play. In an effort to address these concerns, the proposed updated guidance would have two tie-breakers.

“So when two patients are apparently at the same levels, but one of them is declining more rapidly than the other, then the resource might be allocated to someone whose decline is not as rapid,” said Sonja Schriever, the Bureau Chief of Public Health with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.“The second tiebreaker is if everything else is the same and their trajectory is the same, can we look at how they’re presenting clinically?”

Health officials re-iterate that this tie-breaker language has not been used in the state of Idaho. Public health officials in several states including Arizona and Utah modified their crisis standards of care plans following complaints from disability and civil rights organizations.

