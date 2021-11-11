Boise shooter reported to police 3 times before mall attack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police received multiple calls from people reporting an armed and threatening man in the months before he killed two people and injured at least four others in a shooting at a Boise shopping mall, public records show.

The Idaho Statesman obtained the Ada County Emergency Dispatch records through a public record request and reported on the documents Thursday. The dispatch records showed callers had reported Jacob Bergquist to law enforcement agencies for separate incidents at a local Walmart, a hospital and a mall in recent months.

Bergquist, who died a day after exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers, shot and killed two people and injured at least four others at the Boise Towne Square mall on Oct. 25.

Previously released records showed Idaho State Police troopers and Boise Police officers were aware of Bergquist, who frequently carried a firearm visibly and promoted a YouTube channel where he advocated for felons to be able to legally own firearms.

Though Bergquist had a felony conviction in Illinois for theft and a misdemeanor conviction in Wisconsin for marijuana possession, neither conviction barred him from possessing a firearm in Idaho, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office determined.

