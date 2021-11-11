Construction begins next week at SH-75 and Ohio Gulch intersection in Blaine County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Widening of the highway is expected to begin next week at the intersection of State Highway 75 and Ohio Gulch Road north of Hailey. A contractor for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will construct a right turn bay on SH-75 for northbound traffic turning onto Ohio Gulch Road.

In addition to the turn bay, crews will also construct a northbound acceleration lane for motorists merging onto SH-75 from Ohio Gulch Road.

Click here to see a graphic of the roadway.

“This work and the recent changes in the area are part of a larger project that will rehabilitate 5.7 miles of the roadway from McKercher Boulevard to East Fork Road next spring,” said ITD District Engineer Jesse Barrus.

While construction is underway, northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for workers and heavy equipment along the highway.

“Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete prior to Thanksgiving,” stated Barrus. “We appreciate the patience of community members while we make these improvements.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.