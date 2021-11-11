KMVT sits down with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho has joined together with other states in suing the Biden Administration over its vaccine mandates. Idaho’s Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says what some don’t understand is there are three different vaccine mandates that Biden is trying to impose.

The first is in regard to federal employees, which the state has no control over.

The second mandates vaccines for federal contractors, which could have large effects.

“The University of Idaho, Boise State, the other, Idaho State University as an example, have a lot of federal contracts so that is a very expansive influence in the state of Idaho,” said Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

The third is the emergency temporary standard which requires employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations.

“The issue here is not vaccinate or not vaccinate, the issue here is does the federal government have the power to step across those state boundaries, and that’s what we are litigated about,” Wasden said.

Now that the state has joined in on this lawsuit, Wasden spoke about what he thinks the next steps will be in this case. “There is a period of discovery that occurs and then there is the potential for motions, of summary judgment,” Wasden said. “There is a whole variety of things that can happen at this point. The federal government has the opportunity to respond to the allegations that we’ve made that is to file an answer, and you typically have a series of motions and then at some point, you get a resolution of the case,” Wasden continued.

Wasden has been involved in many cases during his 19 years as Attorney General, including the recent Reclaim Idaho lawsuit.

He says his job is to give legal advice, not to create the law. He has nothing to do with the policy choices.

“I may opine that a piece of legislation will not pass constitutional mustered, but then it is passed, and I am required by the law to argue that it is constitutional. It doesn’t create a conflict, that is just what lawyers do,” said Wasden. “And so in that instance, we’ll make the argument, the court will make its determination, and sometimes what happens is we end up losing,” he continued.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.