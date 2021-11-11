KMVT talks to a mother who vaccinated her children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, around 900,000 children have been vaccinated nationwide.

KMVT sat down with a Twin Falls family who got their vaccine. Stephanie VanLeishout says her family’s life has been severely altered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Her daughter has a rare form of epilepsy and doctors could not predict how the COVID-19 virus would have affected her. For that reason, the family has been on lockdown throughout the pandemic.

They have been homeschooling, having minimal contact with family, and taking every safety precaution necessary to keep the family safe and healthy. Last week, when the vaccine was approved for her five, seven, and 11-year-old children, Vanleishout got her children vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I know they still have a chance of getting COVID, but it lessens their chance down to less than 1% of getting hospitalized. That is a blessing to me,” she said.

For a look at the concerns of parents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.