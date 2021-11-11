Advertisement

Lincoln County Youth Center awarded $40,000 donation

Lincoln County Youth Center
Lincoln County Youth Center(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield has been awarded a $40,000 donation from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

The money will help the youth center be able to increase its services and make improvements at the youth center. Currently, the youth center is offering pre-school and after-school programming including homework help, STEM programming, agriculture education, and mentorships for students in Lincoln County.

The Blue Cross of Idaho says they are glad to donate.

“We’re driving toward a healthy Idaho, healthy communities and future generations for the state of Idaho and for our communities, and we support entities and institutions in our communities that work together, and partner together,” said Mike Reynoldson, the chairman of the board, for Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

The Lincoln County Youth Center has been open since August and sees about 40 children a day.

