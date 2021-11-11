Advertisement

Magic Valley group holds event honoring veterans

Veterans often have a hard time adjusting to civilian life
Veterans often have a hard time adjusting to civilian life
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As part of this year’s Veteran’s Day observance, the Magic Valley Detachment Marine Corps League held an event honoring veterans from around the state.

As American troops return home, they face many challenges adjusting to the ways of civilian life. From feelings of displacement to severe mental and physical disability, veterans often have a difficult time feeling a sense of belonging when they return home.

Veterans at the event tell KMVT they see the best, and the worst, of humans during their deployments. Upon returning, they often don’t know how to discuss that with those around them.

“We bear a burden that many others don’t understand, whether it be our mental health, whether it be our physical disabilities that are all derived from combat, or from our service,” said master of ceremony Darryl Glanders.

Glanders added events like these help remind veterans of the camaraderie they had during their active-duty years and that sense of community can make all the difference.

