Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple people were transported to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Burley. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bedke Boulevard and West Main Street after a two-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Austin Graham of Twin Falls was driving a semi-truck hauling cattle. They stated that Graham failed to stop for a traffic light and struck a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Honda Pilot suffered from injuries in the crash.

