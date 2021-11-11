Advertisement

Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple people were transported to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Burley. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bedke Boulevard and West Main Street after a two-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Austin Graham of Twin Falls was driving a semi-truck hauling cattle. They stated that Graham failed to stop for a traffic light and struck a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Honda Pilot suffered from injuries in the crash.

