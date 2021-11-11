Trend of hospitalizations in Idaho dropping

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s health officials confirm the trend of hospitalizations are lowering in Idaho and reveal expectant plans to transition from crisis standards of care to recovery mode.

Idaho has been in crisis standards of care for seven weeks. No other state in the US has gone that long in crisis standards of care. St. Luke’s health system has recently seen a reduction in patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19, and some staff are able to be deployed back to their home departments.

Hospitals are now also slowly ramping up their ability to perform non-emergent cases and make room for the other influx of non-COVID-19 patients.

However, crisis standards will still remain in place until they can reach a more stable recovery. St. Luke’s hospitals still have a backlog of upwards of 5,000 cases, along with hospitals volumes continuing to be high. As for non-COVID-19 cases:

”We are seeing our volumes come down slightly, but we are still seeing our critical care volumes at levels that we would not normally be operating in at this time of the year,” said Sandee Gehrke, St. Luke’s Senior VP and COO. “Higher than what we would normally see during a normal flu season.”

Dr. Frank Johnson, the Chief Medical Officer in Boise, said they are grateful for all of the healthcare workers who have made it through this difficult time.

After exiting crisis standards of care, hospital staff will need recovery and recuperation.

