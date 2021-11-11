Advertisement

Trend of hospitalizations in Idaho dropping

Hospitals are now also slowly ramping up their ability to perform non-emergent cases and make room for the other influx of non-COVID-19 patients
With the program, the nurse practitioners are able to go to patients homes and keep them...
The trend of hospitalizations in Idaho are lowering.(St. Luke's Magic Valley)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s health officials confirm the trend of hospitalizations are lowering in Idaho and reveal expectant plans to transition from crisis standards of care to recovery mode.

Idaho has been in crisis standards of care for seven weeks. No other state in the US has gone that long in crisis standards of care. St. Luke’s health system has recently seen a reduction in patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19, and some staff are able to be deployed back to their home departments.

Hospitals are now also slowly ramping up their ability to perform non-emergent cases and make room for the other influx of non-COVID-19 patients.

However, crisis standards will still remain in place until they can reach a more stable recovery. St. Luke’s hospitals still have a backlog of upwards of 5,000 cases, along with hospitals volumes continuing to be high. As for non-COVID-19 cases:

”We are seeing our volumes come down slightly, but we are still seeing our critical care volumes at levels that we would not normally be operating in at this time of the year,” said Sandee Gehrke, St. Luke’s Senior VP and COO. “Higher than what we would normally see during a normal flu season.”

Dr. Frank Johnson, the Chief Medical Officer in Boise, said they are grateful for all of the healthcare workers who have made it through this difficult time.

After exiting crisis standards of care, hospital staff will need recovery and recuperation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Birthday Cake
Volunteer baking group aims to help veterans feel special
290,000 Idahoans will be among them
Travel expected to bounce back this Thanksgiving
The Lincoln County Youth Center sees about 40 children a year
Lincoln County Youth Center awarded $40,000
Road work taking place at SH-75 and Ohio Gulch next week
Construction begins next week at SH-75 and Ohio Gulch intersection in Blaine County