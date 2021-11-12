Advertisement

‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be Jonathan Stinnett, 36.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
Over 250 families said goodbye to those soldiers completing Operation Spartan Shield
Families say their goodbyes as Idaho National Guard deploys

Latest News

Graeme Edge, drummer for The Moody Blues, waves on the red carpet before the Rock & Roll Hall...
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City