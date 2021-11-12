Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half of American companies say they are short on skilled workers, and the machine operator apprenticeship program in Minidoka and Cassia County is working to fill that need.

“A two-year course for juniors and seniors in high school, they go through heavy safety the first year of class, safety training, OSHA certified by the end of the school year, coming in the summer they get an apprenticeship program at either High Desert Milk, McCain, or PCA,” said Tory Bailey, the instructor of the course.

On top of going to school full time, this program provides opportunities for employment at local facilities or scholarships towards college.

“I would say it’s a driven person, these students that have made it, they come to class early before school starts, for two years, that’s an amazing group of people,” said Bailey.

Sebastian Juarez joined the program in 2019 and finished in May of 2021, and he now works full-time at High Desert Milk. He says he joined the program because he saw it as a great opportunity.

“I saw it as an opportunity to get a job straight out of high school, and I’ve heard of High Desert Milk, I’ve heard of McCain’s, I’ve heard of PCA, and so I was like you know what I’m going to shoot my shot, and see if I can get it,” said Juarez.

Juarez encourages anyone interested in the program to apply, especially if they aren’t sure what they want to do after high school.

“That’s knowledge that people would pay a lot for, and the school district is willing to give it to you, which is great. I encourage younger people to do, you never know you might come about it, I joined this program in 2019 and I am a full time employee in 2021,” said Juarez.

If you are interested in applying, talk to your high school adviser or counselor and they will be able to set you up with the application.

You must be a student in Minidoka or Cassia County School District.

