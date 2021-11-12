Bedke Peterson, Meriel Anne

OAKLEY—Meriel Anne Bedke Peterson, age 87, of Oakley, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Meriel was born on June 25, 1934, to Orissa Anne Critchfield and Solomon Ray Bedke. She was raised in the Oakley Valley, attending Oakley Grade School and High School. As a teenager she worked with her father on the family ranch, driving teams of horses pulling the haying equipment of the time. Meriel was an accomplished horsewoman and rode with the Women’s Posse. She loved playing basketball and baseball, her favorite position being 1st base and played on teams well into her married life. Last year, at 86, mom could still be found driving the pickup on the yearly cattle drive and counting calves for the branding crews with her sons.

Meriel married Verne Millard Peterson on August 30, 1956. The marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Verne and Meriel purchased a small home at the end of Day Street and remodeled it for their family. Meriel lived in that home until her passing. Verne was a veteran of World War II, and both he and Meriel were active in the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. They also loved dancing, and spending time outdoors. Verne passed away much too soon leaving Meriel to raise a young family on her own.

Meriel moved with her children to Logan, Utah, to attend the university. She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and a teaching certificate. She later went on to earn her Master’s degree, and was just shy of receiving her Doctorate degree specializing in reading, also from Utah State University. She taught in the Cassia County School District, both in Oakley and in Burley, and served for several years on the District Reading Curriculum Committee.

Meriel played the piano, organ, clarinet, and harmonica; she had a lovely alto voice, singing in many choirs. She attended many plays, operas and other cultural events over the years. She loved to do genealogy research and learn about history. Meriel could name every location between Oakley and the Goose Creek Valley and often regaled her children with stories of the past. She spent long hours fishing and hiking in the willows of the local creeks. She was a passionate reader and spent many hours every day in this pastime. She traveled extensively in North America and Europe, loving the long trips she planned yearly with her children and grandchildren. She was a very talented quilter and participated in several different guilds in the area. She enjoyed playing board games and card games, especially pinocle.

Meriel was an avid gardener and enjoyed serving with the local Master Gardener group. She took many trips to the best places in the valley with her family gathering pine nuts, chokecherries and asparagus. She enjoyed canning, and always had enough food storage for ten families, not just her own. She loved raising all her pets, namely cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens, horses, dogs, cats, ducks, geese and turkeys on the family farm. None were allowed in the house except for a sick animal needing to be warmed up. She took a mechanic class to fix her own farm equipment and enjoyed doing this work with her coveralls on. She was chosen as Farm Bureau District 3 Farm Wife, and, also State Farm Bureau “Wife of the Year” in 1992. Meriel loved the gospel and her Savior Jesus Christ. She served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – one in Nauvoo, Ill., and another to Manchester, England; finishing that mission with a transfer to the Salt Lake City Family History Center. She enjoyed her many church callings including athletic director, teaching gospel doctrine and genealogy/family history, she served in the scouting program, and in the Primary presidency. Relief Society pianist was her most recent calling and she often attended the temple with family and the sisters in her ward.

Meriel loved spending time with her family. She has supported her children, 19 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren in their activities and hobbies all over the country.

Meriel was preceded in death by her husband, Verne Millard Peterson; two sons, Brent Bedke Peterson and Jerold Wade Peterson; and by her brother, Ray C. Bedke.

Meriel is survived by her children, Allyn (John) Guziec of Waukegan, Ill., Barry (Leslie) Peterson of Oakley, Ladet (Jody) Swenson of Rexburg, Nels (Cherie) Peterson of Oakley, Vernae (Wade) Pettingill of Twin Falls, and Kent Bedke Peterson of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as her sister, Jonae (Don) Delong of Paradise Valley, Ariz.; and sister in-law, Nedra Bedke of Oakley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center St., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery.

A viewing for family and friends will be held in the Relief Society room of the stake center from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.