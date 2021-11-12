Bronaugh, Edward Robert (Bob/Bruno)

BURLEY—Edward Robert Bronaugh (Bob/Bruno), age 83, of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

Bob was born in Texas and joined the Navy at 17 during the Korean War. While in the Navy he met his first wife Ruby Crockett in Bremerton, Washington and he brought her home to Texas and they had two daughters, Sharon and Jenice.

After the tragic loss of Jenice and divorce from Ruby, Bob left Texas and took to the road as a long-haul truck driver. He says he came through Burley, his truck broke down, he fell in love with the town and never left and said it was the best thing he ever did. He loved Burley and the people in it.

In the early 70s, he owned the Rocket Lounge on the corner of Main and Overland, where he would meet Patricia Cole who he would later marry. Bob and Patricia were together for over 40 years. Patricia passed away in 2016.

In the 70s Bob went to work for Western Farm Service as a field representative supplying fertilizer and chemicals to farms and ranches.

Bob found his dream job in 1985 when he went to work for the Schow’s family. He traveled all over the United States inspecting and buying trucks and bringing them back to Idaho for re-sale. He was so proud of his job with Schow’s and to the very last day of his life he still felt an allegiance and loyalty to their family.

Bob leaves behind his daughter, Sharon Forster of Dallas, Oregon; stepdaughter, Tina Cole; step-granddaughter, Danika Cole; stepson, Tony Cole and very special friends, Jack Jones, Mary Cozakos and his loving care giver April Gutierrez.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Jenice; his parents; and his brother.

At Bob’s request there will be no formal service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Rupert Elks.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rupert Elks Lodge or Meals on Wheels at the Senior Citizen Center.