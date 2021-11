Bruin wins Great Basin Conference Volleyball Player of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference volleyball awards are out and the Player of the Year hails from Twin Falls High School.

Outside hitter and middle blocker Brenley Hansen is this year’s recipient. She averaged 20 kills and 10.5 digs per match in the 4A state tournament. In the state championship game alone, the senior produced a whopping 30 kills, 15 digs, 4 aces and 6 blocks, helping her Bruins win their first ever state title.

FIRST TEAM

#8 OH Kindal Holcomb– Twin Falls High School

#11 OH/DS Addison Fullmer– Twin Falls High School

#12 MB Willa Laski– Wood River High School

#2 S Samantha Chambers– Wood River High School

#14 OPP Maddie Bland- Canyon Ridge High School

#14 O/H Carlie Latta- Minico High School

#2 OH Sydney Searle– Burley High School

SECOND TEAM

#3 Lib Kadence Boyd– Twin Falls High School

#14 MB Cierra Bohrn– Twin Falls High School

#9 DS/Lib Charlotte Loomis– Wood River High School

#7 Lib/DS Sophia Vandenberg– Wood River High School

#5 OH Abby McClain– Canyon Ridge High School

#3 OH Hailey Shirley– Burley High School

#1 S Lynzey Searle– Burley High School

HONORABLE MENTION

#5 S/OPP Halle Walker– Twin Falls High School

#16 S/OPP Addison Nielsen– Twin Falls High School

#8 MB Jenna Oppedyk– Mountain Home High School

#10 OH Sidney Wilson– Wood River High School

#1 OH Kadance Jacobson– Wood River High School

#9 Lib Erika Gonzalez– Jerome High School

#15 OH Taylor Toral– Jerome High School

#4 OH Jordann Noorlander– Canyon Ridge High School

#15 L/DS Maddy Eggerth– Canyon Ridge High School

#5 O/H Livia Swenson– Minico High School

#9 MB Megan Sanderson– Minico High School

#4 M Brynli Seely– Burley High School

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Erika Gonzalez - Jerome

Jenna Oppedyk - Mountain Home

Kylee Wickel- Burley

Grendel Sprong - Wood River

Bailee Habel - Twin Falls

Janika Barker - Canyon Ridge

Carlie Latta - Minico

