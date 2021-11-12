CSI Cross Country leaves for NJCAA National Championships in Virginia

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho cross country team is off to the national championships, where both the men’s and women’s squads have a strong chance of placing in the top ten.

Last year the men finished as the national runner-up, while the women took third.

Right now the women are ranked 3rd in the country, while the men are sitting in 9th. Prior to their final meet of the regular season, the ladies ranked No. 1.

They’re hoping to bring a championship back to Twin Falls all the way from Richmond, Virginia.

We caught up with sophomore Danielle Brow and freshman Shane Gard right before the bus took off Thursday morning. The team then boarded a flight at noon out of the Boise Airport, as they embarked on their trip back east.

Gard is the No. 1 runner on his team, despite coming off a hamstring injury in high school.

“Coming back from an injury, back from my sophomore year of track, so it’s really, to be the top guy on the team, it makes me really grateful for the journey and I’m happy to represent CSI,” Gard said.

“I’m super happy to go with all my friends on the team, but I’m also really bummed that we all can’t go, I feel like all of us are really close, in times and what we like to do” Brow added.

“The competition this year on both the women’s and men’s side is really tough, there are some really strong international athletes we have to compete against from different schools and they’re good athletes,” exclaimed CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson. “If we continue to do what we did all season long, we have a shot at it and I think they’re excited for that opportunity as well.”

The women race at 8:30 a.m. MT, while the men run at 10 on Saturday.

