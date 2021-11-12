Advertisement

Elementary kids receive winter boots donation

This is the third year that Optum Idaho has been able to partner up with D&B supply to do this
Give Cold Feet the Boot
Give Cold Feet the Boot(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All children at Shoshone Elementary School got a new pair of winter boots on Thursday as part of Optum Idaho’s “give cold feet the boot” campaign.

This is the third year that Optum Idaho has been able to partner up with D&B supply to do this.

They are visiting 10 schools throughout the entire state, and Shoshone Elementary students were the lucky ones on Thursday.

One of the organizers says this is something she looks forward to and enjoys seeing their smiling faces as they try on their new boots.

“It’s just one little thing you know, to help them step out into the cold with proper footwear,” said Cindy Shotswell with Optum Idaho. “It impacts their education, their ability to learn, their mental health, and that’s why we think it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Some other schools they visited include Park Ridge Elementary School in Nampa and Harwood Elementary School in Rigby.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Veterans often have a hard time adjusting to civilian life
Magic Valley group holds event honoring veterans
For this week's Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at how water managers have aided Southern...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Water Management
High Desert Milk is one of the factories in the apprenticeship program.
Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant
The trend of hospitalizations in Idaho are lowering.
Trend of hospitalizations in Idaho dropping