Elementary kids receive winter boots donation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All children at Shoshone Elementary School got a new pair of winter boots on Thursday as part of Optum Idaho’s “give cold feet the boot” campaign.

This is the third year that Optum Idaho has been able to partner up with D&B supply to do this.

They are visiting 10 schools throughout the entire state, and Shoshone Elementary students were the lucky ones on Thursday.

One of the organizers says this is something she looks forward to and enjoys seeing their smiling faces as they try on their new boots.

“It’s just one little thing you know, to help them step out into the cold with proper footwear,” said Cindy Shotswell with Optum Idaho. “It impacts their education, their ability to learn, their mental health, and that’s why we think it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Some other schools they visited include Park Ridge Elementary School in Nampa and Harwood Elementary School in Rigby.

