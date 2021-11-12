Advertisement

Hagerman holds honor drive for local veterans

One veteran KMVT talked to said he appreciates what the students did(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American flag was out and waving in all its glory in Hagerman Thursday afternoon. To commemorate the Veteran’s Day holiday, local students and staff held an honor drive for its local veterans.

“Number one, get some of those vets out of the house that normally would not, and it is very important that the kids understand that freedom isn’t free,” said Vietnam veteran Kirk Martin.

Holding up signs of thanks, students honored local heroes as they drove by. Some students handed out metal signs designed to show appreciation.

“It’s the soldier kneeling down with his gun and it’s just kind of a solemn symbol so we can express our gratitude for the veterans and also just the simple symbol freedom isn’t free, because that is the truth freedom isn’t free,” said two Hagerman students who attended the event.

One veteran KMVT spoke with says he appreciated what the students made for the veterans. “It is nice to have your sacrifices thought of and think kindly about you for it,” he said.

Martin says he remembers how Vietnam soldiers were treated when they returned home from war.

“Was spit on, swore at. Called names,” he recalled. But on Thursday, he and others felt like heroes. “It makes me feel good. What we did was the right thing, and we got to come home. Too many did not,” said Martin.

