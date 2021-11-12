Advertisement

Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans

Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans
Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district in the Magic Valley spent part of Veterans Day honoring its local heroes and letting them know their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The American flag was out and waving in all its glory in Hagerman Thursday afternoon, and to commemorate the day students and staff with the Hagerman Joint School District held an Honor Drive for its local veterans.

“Number one, it gets some of those vets out of the house that normally would not,” said Vietnam veteran and Hagerman school teacher Kirt Martin. “It is very important that the kids understand that freedom isn’t free.”

The school district created a route that veterans could drive through, where some kids held up signs thanking them for their service. Other students handed them metal signs they designed and made in class as a token of their appreciation.

Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans.
Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans.(SK)

“It’s the soldier kneeling down with his gun, and it’s just kind of a solemn symbol so we can express our gratitude for the veterans,” said Hagerman students Jonah and Josiah Knapp. “Also just the simple symbol of freedom isn’t free, because that is the truth. Freedom isn’t free.”

The two students also said they handed out about 30 signs to veterans on Thursday, and the veterans’ response is something the students said they will never forget.

“Its mixed reactions. Anything from complete joy to some are kind of shocked into a kind of sadness, but a sadness of joy if you know what I mean by that,” said Josiah Knapp.

One veteran KMVT talked to said, “It is nice to have your sacrifices thought of and people think kindly about you for it.”

Martin said he remembers how the Vietnam soldiers like himself were treated when they returned home from the war.

“It was an era when the protests were going on. I was spit on, swore at, and called names,” Martin said.

However, on Thursday, he and other veterans felt like heroes.

“It makes me feel good. What we did was the right thing, and we got to come home. Too many did not,” Martin said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

One veteran KMVT talked to said he appreciates what the students did
Hagerman holds honor drive for local veterans
Trends could mean Idaho may be coming out of crisis standards of care
COVID hospitalizations see decline
Branden Durst filed the lawsuit arguing the new map redrawing is unconstitutional.
Newly filed lawsuit targets Idaho’s latest redistricting map
Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant.
Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant