Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans.

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district in the Magic Valley spent part of Veterans Day honoring its local heroes and letting them know their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The American flag was out and waving in all its glory in Hagerman Thursday afternoon, and to commemorate the day students and staff with the Hagerman Joint School District held an Honor Drive for its local veterans.

“Number one, it gets some of those vets out of the house that normally would not,” said Vietnam veteran and Hagerman school teacher Kirt Martin. “It is very important that the kids understand that freedom isn’t free.”

The school district created a route that veterans could drive through, where some kids held up signs thanking them for their service. Other students handed them metal signs they designed and made in class as a token of their appreciation.

“It’s the soldier kneeling down with his gun, and it’s just kind of a solemn symbol so we can express our gratitude for the veterans,” said Hagerman students Jonah and Josiah Knapp. “Also just the simple symbol of freedom isn’t free, because that is the truth. Freedom isn’t free.”

The two students also said they handed out about 30 signs to veterans on Thursday, and the veterans’ response is something the students said they will never forget.

“Its mixed reactions. Anything from complete joy to some are kind of shocked into a kind of sadness, but a sadness of joy if you know what I mean by that,” said Josiah Knapp.

One veteran KMVT talked to said, “It is nice to have your sacrifices thought of and people think kindly about you for it.”

Martin said he remembers how the Vietnam soldiers like himself were treated when they returned home from the war.

“It was an era when the protests were going on. I was spit on, swore at, and called names,” Martin said.

However, on Thursday, he and other veterans felt like heroes.

“It makes me feel good. What we did was the right thing, and we got to come home. Too many did not,” Martin said.

