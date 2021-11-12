Idaho Commission on Aging urges letter writing to lonely seniors

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Commission on Aging is urging people to write letters to lonely residents of nursing homes for the holiday season.

You can address your letter to “any resident” and it will be given to those residents who receive little to no correspondence from friends or family. They encourage you to share your efforts on social media with the hashtag #ICOAconnects.

A study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that one-fourth of adults 65 and older are socially isolated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.