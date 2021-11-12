Newly filed lawsuit targets Idaho’s latest redistricting map

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former state lawmaker is suing Idaho’s redistricting commission, contending that the new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.

Branden Durst filed the lawsuit against the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Friday.

The commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on the population as counted in the 2020 census. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and the commissioners had to examine where that growth occurred and attempt to create districts roughly equal in population with about 52,000 residents each.

The commission is required to come up with legislative districts that do not have more than a 10% population variance, and they are supposed to avoid dividing counties into multiple districts as much as possible. “Internal splits” occur when a legislative district is contained entirely within one county, and “external splits” occur when a portion of a county is joined with other counties to create a district.

In the lawsuit, Durst — who is running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction as a Republican — says the plan the commission adopted divides eight counties externally with a total of 13 external splits between them. He wants the Idaho Supreme Court to order the commission to use a different map with fewer external splits.

