Advertisement

Newly filed lawsuit targets Idaho’s latest redistricting map

Branden Durst filed the lawsuit against the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Friday
Branden Durst filed the lawsuit arguing the new map redrawing is unconstitutional.
Branden Durst filed the lawsuit arguing the new map redrawing is unconstitutional.(WILX)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former state lawmaker is suing Idaho’s redistricting commission, contending that the new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.

Branden Durst filed the lawsuit against the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Friday.

The commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on the population as counted in the 2020 census. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and the commissioners had to examine where that growth occurred and attempt to create districts roughly equal in population with about 52,000 residents each.

The commission is required to come up with legislative districts that do not have more than a 10% population variance, and they are supposed to avoid dividing counties into multiple districts as much as possible. “Internal splits” occur when a legislative district is contained entirely within one county, and “external splits” occur when a portion of a county is joined with other counties to create a district.

In the lawsuit, Durst — who is running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction as a Republican — says the plan the commission adopted divides eight counties externally with a total of 13 external splits between them. He wants the Idaho Supreme Court to order the commission to use a different map with fewer external splits.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

One veteran KMVT talked to said he appreciates what the students did
Hagerman holds honor drive for local veterans
Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans
Hagerman students hold Honor Drive for veterans
Trends could mean Idaho may be coming out of crisis standards of care
COVID hospitalizations see decline
Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant.
Apprenticeship program looks to teach students about working in a factory or plant