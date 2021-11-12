Racing organization trying to combat illegal street racing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To combat illegal street racing, a local organization created the first mobile drag racing and music venue in Idaho.

Known as M.M.S.A.V. Racing, you can catch these racing enthusiasts in Twin Falls County, legally racing on an eighth mile strip of road. This became a destination for them after the Gooding track shut down. We witnessed them in action during their final race of the year on Sunday at 3100 N 2800 E in Twin Falls.

They try to get out about twice a month, but will be on hiatus until next year due to the weather.

With a controlled environment, they’re trying to promote safety first and away from the hustle and bustle of Twin Falls city streets. They have the support and permission from law enforcement and county officials.

“This is a controlled course, so the starting line and finish line are in a predictable spot, 660 feet to be exact, this allows the racer to test their car on a true time circuit,” explained M.M.S.A.V. Racing co-founder, Tom Tillotson. “Street racing is not that way, the starting line is when they decide, the finish line is when the testosterone runs out, a lot of times that ends with fatalities.”

“It also takes a lot off the police, to know that Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, they’re not going to be racing down Blue Lakes, a lot of them come here,” added M.M.S.A.V. Racing co-founder, Hayden Horne.

Known as M.M.S.A.V. Racing, you can catch these racing enthusiasts in Twin Falls County, legally racing on an eighth mile strip of road. (M.M.S.A.V. Racing)

The group has more than 1,500 members on Facebook and welcomes sponsorships.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.