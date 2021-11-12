Advertisement

Racing organization trying to combat illegal street racing

There's a growing number of people competing in drag racing, legally, in Twin Falls.
There's a growing number of people competing in drag racing, legally, in Twin Falls.(M.M.S.A.V. Racing)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To combat illegal street racing, a local organization created the first mobile drag racing and music venue in Idaho.

Known as M.M.S.A.V. Racing, you can catch these racing enthusiasts in Twin Falls County, legally racing on an eighth mile strip of road. This became a destination for them after the Gooding track shut down. We witnessed them in action during their final race of the year on Sunday at 3100 N 2800 E in Twin Falls.

They try to get out about twice a month, but will be on hiatus until next year due to the weather.

With a controlled environment, they’re trying to promote safety first and away from the hustle and bustle of Twin Falls city streets. They have the support and permission from law enforcement and county officials.

“This is a controlled course, so the starting line and finish line are in a predictable spot, 660 feet to be exact, this allows the racer to test their car on a true time circuit,” explained M.M.S.A.V. Racing co-founder, Tom Tillotson. “Street racing is not that way, the starting line is when they decide, the finish line is when the testosterone runs out, a lot of times that ends with fatalities.”

“It also takes a lot off the police, to know that Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, they’re not going to be racing down Blue Lakes, a lot of them come here,” added M.M.S.A.V. Racing co-founder, Hayden Horne.

Known as M.M.S.A.V. Racing, you can catch these racing enthusiasts in Twin Falls County,...
Known as M.M.S.A.V. Racing, you can catch these racing enthusiasts in Twin Falls County, legally racing on an eighth mile strip of road.(M.M.S.A.V. Racing)

The group has more than 1,500 members on Facebook and welcomes sponsorships.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

The CSI cross country team is taking 14 runners to compete at the NJCAA National Championships.
CSI Cross Country leaves for NJCAA National Championships in Virginia
CSI Cross Country
Two high schools and two universities will host semi-final playoff games for District IV teams.
State Football Semi-Final games ahead
Gooding relies on offensive line
Six District IV teams to compete in state football semi-finals