Ramos, Sr., Daniel G.

TWIN FALLS—Daniel G. Ramos, Sr., 66, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at home.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.