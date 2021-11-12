Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Water Management

Over the past few decades, much has been done to work more efficiently with the resources available, keeping the state’s ag industry going as strong as ever
For this week's Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at how water managers have aided Southern Idaho through this drought
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether you’re growing famous Idaho potatoes, raising cattle or running a nursery, you have one thing in common. Water is the lifeblood of your business.

For this week’s Salute to Agriculture, we look at the ways water managers help Southern Idaho maintain enough water through hot and dry summers.

For as long as Idaho has been an agricultural hub in the United States, water has been a precious resource for the gem state. As years of drought have continued to persist in the Western US, water management has become an even more vital part of the state’s agriculture industry.

For those in control of that resource management, the job has been dynamic, changing every year with unpredictable challenges around every corner.

“It’s rough. Our canal company has actually been fairly lucky on our end of it, the magic people, not so lucky,” said Ellis Gooch, chairman of American Falls Reservoir District 2. “They’ve had a lot of dry years. This year, we scrimped by to get a full season but they had, like, 27 days.”

Over the past few decades, much has been done to work more efficiently with the resources available, keeping the state’s ag industry going as strong as ever.

“A lot of water did get wasted because we had run off,” Gooch said. “But you look in the last 30 years and wheel lines, hand lines, center pivots. We raised twice the crop we used to, and we don’t have any more water than we had then.”

Gooch says he and his team are praying for rain, much like many Idahoans, but knows the conservation efforts they practice will continue to help Idaho be an American ag hub for years to come.

