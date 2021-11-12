Searle, Patricia Griffin

BURLEY—Patricia Griffin Searle, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.

Pat was born Thursday, Nov. 20, 1941, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Rulon Henry and Jennie Thompson Dahle Griffin. She married Joseph Glen Searle on Nov. 20, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they resided and raised their family in Burley.

Pat worked hard throughout her life and was the consummate wife, mother and grandmother. Her professional life included working as the bookkeeper at Jensen Jewelers, manager of the House of Video, regional manager of Mini-World, co-owner of Kountry Kousins Gift Shop, and the owner of the Whaler Restaurant. However, her most treasured work was that done alongside her husband, Glen, on the farm as they taught the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity to their family through perfect example.

She enjoyed playing and listening to music, dancing, growing flowers, gardening, cooking for her family, canning, sewing, quilting, family history, traveling, spending time with her friends, going to dinner and attending plays. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

As a lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pat served and loved faithfully. Additionally, Pat served many years on the board of directors of the Cassia County Health Care Foundation/Festival of Trees.

She is survived by her children, Gayla (Bradley) Larson of South Jordan, Utah, Annette (Steven) Parks of Albuquerque, N.M., Michael (Debra) Searle of Burley, Garth (Michelle) Searle of Declo, and Douglas (Jenny) Searle of Corinne, Utah; 42 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; a brother, Theron (LeNell) Griffin of Rupert; and one sister, Mryna (Bud) Stevenson of Idaho Falls.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Glen; parents, Rulon and Jennie; parents-in-law, Jesse and Mabel Searle; siblings, Alton (Lue Dean) Griffin, Nola (Donald) Preston, Elsie (Reed) Jensen, and Thomas Griffin; and a grandson, Chase Lee Searle.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center for the compassionate care that was given.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 2nd Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.