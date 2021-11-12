Simmons, Uriel “Dean”

BURLEY—Uriel “Dean” Simmons, 93, passed away November 11, 2021, at his home in Burley, Idaho, with his daughter by his side.

Dean was born and raised in his present home in Burley and always wanted to be at home, even in death. He was born January 14,1928, in the Pella area of Burley, Idaho, at the home of his maternal grandparents, John Stoker and Mary Jane O’Brien Simmons, to Roy Ivan Ploeger and Valeria May Simmons. His mother later remarried and Dean was sealed in the marriage to Cyrus Presto Williams. On July 31, 1951, he married the love of his life, Blanche Hannah Koyle, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Dean’s parents were divorced less than two years after he was born, consequentially he was reared as the twelfth child of his maternal grandparents. He had his name legally changed from Ploeger to Simmons at the age of sixteen.

He loved farming and learned at an early age how to work hard on his grandfather’s farm. He herded cows on the roadside as young as three or four years old; he also worked raking hay, riding the derrick horse, and cultivating and mowing hay behind a horse up until 1953.The highlight of his childhood was when he went with his grandfather to Bostetter to harvest logs for building a horse barn that still stands today. Its was a three-day trip, but the journey solidified his love for the outdoors and horses.

That love for horses continued throughout his life; a love that was also shared with his daughter, Darla. He had several horses growing up on the farm and enjoyed long rides with his childhood friends. Later in life, he had a great love for a horse named Donny, a trusted horse with whom he spent many happy rides in the hills. He loved to go on trail rides with friends and his daughter and never knew what a well-worn trail meant; many times he made his own trail. He was often referred to as “John Wayne” due to his deep voice and the way he sat in a saddle. His love of horses and trail rides led him to going on wagon rides and his ensuing interest in wagons and buggies. He helped restore a wagon that was made famous by the accident on the Mormon reenactment of the Pioneers coming into the Salt Lake Valley. He restored several buggies with the help of his neighbor, Owen Weedop. He was Wagon Master for two reenactments of the pioneers crossing Cassia County; the first reenactment was the Oregon Trail and the second the California Trail.

Dean graduated from Burley High School and then went to Albion Normal School for four quarters, then to Utah State for a quarter. He severed a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Australia for two years. Upon returning from his mission, he met Blanche, his beloved wife, at the event of his homecoming, and the rest was history.

Dean taught school for 29 years; 18 years in Burley, and 11 years in Minidoka County while farming 160 areas. Dean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and severed faithfully in many callings. He severed as a counselor to two Bishoprics, and later as Bishop of the Pella Ward. After the ward was divided into two wards, he served as Bishop of Pella 1st Ward. He also severed as High Councilor, Stake Sunday School President, High Priest Group leadership, and Adult Sunday School Teacher, as well as many other callings in the Church.

Dean and Blanche spent 22 years together helping at the Church Family History Center in Burley where Dean continued to work after Blanche passed way. He was 92 when he finally stopped due to the Center being closed as a result of COVID.

Dean and Blanche had five children, Steven Thomas, Kenneth Dean, Robert Dee, Darla Sue, and Gary Lee.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife; his parents and stepfather; his grandparents; and 11 of his aunts and uncles that he was raised with as if he was their little brother. He was also preceded in death by two of his sons, Steven Thomas and Gary Lee; and a grandson, Tyler Dean Simmons.

He is survived by one brother, John Kirk (Clare) William of East Sandwich, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; two sons, Kenneth Dean of Brigham City, Utah, and Robert Dee (Pam) of Roy, Utah; daughter, Darla Sue of Burley; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided during the last few weeks of Dean’s life.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the funeral service.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.