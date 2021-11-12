Six District IV teams to compete in state football semi-finals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state football semi-finals are Friday and Saturday and there are things you need to know, before packing up the family and heading to the games.

For most of our eight man teams left, they’ll be playing at Holt Arena in Pocatello and the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Both Idaho State University and the University of Idaho require face coverings at all times, except for eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The universities also have a clear-bag requirement in place.

For those attending the Castleford-Kendrick game at Idaho, you can buy tickets through the Vandal Ticket Store.

For all other semi-final games, you must purchase tickets on the GoFan platform for the Carey-Dietrich, Gooding-Weiser, Oakley-Butte County and Raft River-Lapwai games.

FRIDAY

3A SEMI-FINAL GAME -

7 PM: No. 3 Weiser at No. 2 Gooding: The winner advances to face either Homedale or Sugar-Salem.

SATURDAY

1A DI SEMI-FINAL GAMES -

1 PM: No. 5 Lapwai at No. 1 Raft River:

4 PM: No. 3 Butte County vs. No. 2 Oakley at Holt Arena

1A DII SEMI-FINAL GAMES -

1 PM PT: 4B Castleford vs. 2A Kendrick at Kibbie Dome

1 PM MT: 4C Dietrich vs. 4A Carey at Holt Arena

