State grant awarded to help pay for school lunch and breakfast programs

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded over $100,000 to help some Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their national school lunch and school breakfast programs.

The grant funding, announced by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, will allow schools across Idaho to improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and ovens to a steam table and walk-in cooler. Five schools in the Magic Valley area are receiving funding:

Gooding Elementary will receive $7,270 for a steam table

Kimberly Elementary will receive $5,614 for an oven

Oregon Trail Elementary will receive $1,813 for a hot holding cabinet

Wendell High School will receive $15,967 for a freezer

The Richfield School District will receive $6,165 for a walk-in cooler

These grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.