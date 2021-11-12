Twin Falls softball player signs with CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School softball player is staying close to home for college, after she signed with the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday.

Reagan Rex chose CSI after also considering Walla Walla Community College.

The senior is coming off a junior campaign where she earned first-team all-conference honors.

Rex started out as a right handed batter playing infield. Now she’s a left-handed slapper playing outfield.

She also plays basketball and soccer and just last month she helped the Bruins win their first ever state soccer championship. But softball is her passion.

Rex said, “I see myself becoming a better teammate, and a stronger teammate and getting to know the game more and becoming a bigger asset, to help my team make more accomplishments, especially in the postseason.”

“When we were visiting earlier, just that she’s had some success with that state soccer title, it’s very cool, and after she had won that, I sent her a message congratulating her. Anytime you can have a kid with that type of success on your roster, it just goes a long way,” explained CSI softball head coach, Nick Baumert.

The Bruins are the defending Great Basin Conference champions.

