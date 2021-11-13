Are health experts concerned over possible COVID-19 spike?

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-related hospitalizations are down across Southern Idaho, leading to optimism among healthcare officials about the chances of a return to conventional standards of care.

But a few signs, nationally and internationally, could be the reason for concern.

Rising COVID cases in the European region and across the United States could be a concerning sign for Idaho.

“Throughout the pandemic, often what we have seen is there will be an increase in Europe first because there is so much travel between communities there,” said South Central Public Health District’s Brianna Bodily, “and then it will make its way over to the United States.”

This omen comes just as Idaho is beginning to recover from an extended overwhelming of COVID hospitalizations.

“Really in the last week we are seeing a reduction in our numbers of patients requiring hospitalization for COVID,” said Dr. Frank Johnson of St. Luke’s, “that’s fantastic news.”

While COVID-related hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, the healthcare system has work to do before fully recovering from crisis standards of care.

Hospitals are just beginning to revisit cases that have been delayed due to the rationing of care seen over the past few months.

“We do still have a backlog,” said St. Luke’s COO Sandee Gehrke. “We’re estimating that it’s upwards of 5,000 cases.”

Health officials are hoping to see Idahoans take the necessary precautions during the holidays, doing their part to ensure the healthcare system can return to conventional care standards, meaning all Idahoans will, once again, be able to receive the care they deserve.

“We don’t want to see any sort of decrease in community unitedness, especially around the holidays,” Bodily said. “But the concern is that as people get together to celebrate these events, of course, it will put our community at risk for another surge.”

The message has remained the same throughout the pandemic; masks, distancing and vaccinations will help prevent more spread of the COVID-19 virus.

