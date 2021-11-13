Advertisement

Boise State is bowl-eligible for the 24th year in a row

The Broncos beat Wyoming 23-13 Friday night for their sixth win of the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team broke their three-game home losing streak Friday night with a win over Wyoming.

Boise State 23, Wyoming 13

The Broncos are now 6-4 (4-2) on the season and bowl-eligible for the 24th consecutive year.

The Broncos beat Wyoming 23-13 Friday night for their sixth win of the season
Boise State is bowl-eligible for the 24th year in a row
