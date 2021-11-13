Boise State is bowl-eligible for the 24th year in a row

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team broke their three-game home losing streak Friday night with a win over Wyoming.

Boise State 23, Wyoming 13

The Broncos are now 6-4 (4-2) on the season and bowl-eligible for the 24th consecutive year.

