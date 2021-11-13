Boise State is bowl-eligible for the 24th year in a row
The Broncos beat Wyoming 23-13 Friday night for their sixth win of the season
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team broke their three-game home losing streak Friday night with a win over Wyoming.
Boise State 23, Wyoming 13
The Broncos are now 6-4 (4-2) on the season and bowl-eligible for the 24th consecutive year.
