Eight families get the keys to their new homes

Their new homes will be in the Herretts Place subdivision(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Action Partnership’s self-help housing program has helped more than 70 families move into new affordable homes since 2010. On Friday in Filer, that number grew.

Eight lucky families received the keys to their new homes in the Herretts Place subdivision in Filer. Through the self-help housing program, participants provide 65% of the labor themselves by committing 35 hours a week with friend and family volunteers by putting in the “sweat equity” and they do not have to come up with a down payment.

Some of the families KMVT talked to at the ceremony said this is their first home. Others said they had been on the waitlist for over a year and thought this day would never come.

“It’s just really awesome to have a home of our own,” said Chase and McKenna Nebeker. “Not a lot of people have an opportunity especially right now. It’s just not house prices going up and rent going up, it’s food, it’s gas.”

The self-help housing program has another subdivision in Filer with 24 lots they plan to build new homes in. They had a ground-breaking ceremony for eight new families last month.

