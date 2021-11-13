Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Sleep Apnea solutions

Sleep apnea is a condition affecting more than 30 million Americans
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep apnea, which causes people to stop and start breathing while sleeping, affects more than 30 million Americans.

One of the most common ways to treat sleep apnea is with a C-PAP machine. A C-PAP machine delivers a continuous steady air pressure to help you breathe while you are sleeping.

For some, this treatment doesn’t work. Either they remove the mask while sleeping, or they can’t fall asleep because of the noise.

However, doctor Russell Mayes at the Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic says there are surgeries that may help the really severe cases.

“The Maxillo-mandibular advancement is actually very well tolerated, it’s not overly painful, and people are doing really well with it,” said Mayes. “We have people absolutely thrilled with the improvement they are getting from these procedures.”

Many people who suffer from sleep apnea are tired a lot because they don’t get a full night’s rest. Mayes says to speak to your doctor if you think you might be struggling with this disorder.

