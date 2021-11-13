Advertisement

Girls basketball roundup

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We just have a few of girls basketball scores from the first night of the regular season.

Canyon Ridge 54, Kimberly 51: Jordan Roberts paced the Riverhawks with 20 points, while Lily Teske had 12. Reece Garey had a game-high 21 for the Bulldogs.

Rockland 46, Dietrich 42: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Ember Farr and Addie Wilson led the Bulldogs with 15 points a piece.

Rockland: 6, 10, 11, 19

Dietrich: 8, 10, 13, 11

Richfield 43, Wendell 13

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

Local kids from different high schools have joined forces to compete in Saturday’s Idaho state...
Twin Falls to host Spikeball State Tournament
Local athletes are giving it everything they got in this weekend's spikeball youth tournament.
Spikeball tournament coming to Twin Falls
Richfield rallies to beat Valley, 3-1.
Hendren named Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year
Michigan commit Colston Loveland waits at the line of scrimmage before being thrown the ball in...
Gooding suffers first loss of the season in semi-final to Weiser