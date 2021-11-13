Girls basketball roundup
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We just have a few of girls basketball scores from the first night of the regular season.
Canyon Ridge 54, Kimberly 51: Jordan Roberts paced the Riverhawks with 20 points, while Lily Teske had 12. Reece Garey had a game-high 21 for the Bulldogs.
Rockland 46, Dietrich 42: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Ember Farr and Addie Wilson led the Bulldogs with 15 points a piece.
Rockland: 6, 10, 11, 19
Dietrich: 8, 10, 13, 11
Richfield 43, Wendell 13
