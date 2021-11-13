Gooding suffers first loss of the season in semi-final to Weiser

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Senators earned a trophy this season, just not the one they wanted. Gooding fell behind 21-6 at halftime and never had the lead in the 49-27 defeat to Weiser in the 3A state semi-final. It was the Senators’ first loss of the season.

The Wolverines will face the winner of Homedale-Sugar-Salem in next week’s state championship. The Senators have claimed third place, their highest finish since 2017.

Whenever Gooding scored, Weiser had an answer. The Senators could’ve made it a one-possession game in the third quarter, but missed the extra point to make it 21-12. Then the Wolverines scored, going up by as much as 35-12, before Gooding cut the deficit to 15.

The defense just couldn’t make stops, nor contain Brett or Brock Spencer. Brett has an offer from the University of Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.