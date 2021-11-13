Advertisement

Gooding suffers first loss of the season in semi-final to Weiser

Senators end 2021 season with 9-1 record
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Senators earned a trophy this season, just not the one they wanted. Gooding fell behind 21-6 at halftime and never had the lead in the 49-27 defeat to Weiser in the 3A state semi-final. It was the Senators’ first loss of the season.

The Wolverines will face the winner of Homedale-Sugar-Salem in next week’s state championship. The Senators have claimed third place, their highest finish since 2017.

Whenever Gooding scored, Weiser had an answer. The Senators could’ve made it a one-possession game in the third quarter, but missed the extra point to make it 21-12. Then the Wolverines scored, going up by as much as 35-12, before Gooding cut the deficit to 15.

The defense just couldn’t make stops, nor contain Brett or Brock Spencer. Brett has an offer from the University of Idaho.

