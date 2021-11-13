Hendren named Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year
RICHFIELD Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year is Kasey Hendren of Richfield. On the season the sophomore tallied 89 kills, nine service aces, 11 blocks, 61 digs and 97 assists.
The Coach of the Year is Natalie Huerkins of Sun Valley.
The Offensive Player of the Year is Ryleigh Ferguson of Hansen, while the Defensive Player of the Year is Hailey Astle from Dietrich.
1st Team:
Jane Parke - Carey
Maddyson Jones - Richfield
Maeve Bailey - Sun Valley
Dalli Elison - Hagerman
Berenice Vargas - Carey
Tobi Hubert - Dietrich
Fallon O’Barr - Richfield
2nd Team:
Jessika Power - Dietrich
Samantha Osborne - Hagerman
Allie Wilson - Sun Valley
Shayli Smith - Carey
Alexis Schmidt - Hansen
Jenna Christiansen - Dietrich
Rubi Rangel - Hansen
Honorable Mention:
Saige Hubert - Dietrich
Kourtney Patterson - Carey
Avery Flammer - Hagerman
Mackenzie Riley - Richfield
Jordyn Kennison - Castleford
Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich
Ellie Whitmarsh - Hagerman
