Hendren named Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year

RICHFIELD Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year is Kasey Hendren of Richfield. On the season the sophomore tallied 89 kills, nine service aces, 11 blocks, 61 digs and 97 assists.

The Coach of the Year is Natalie Huerkins of Sun Valley.

The Offensive Player of the Year is Ryleigh Ferguson of Hansen, while the Defensive Player of the Year is Hailey Astle from Dietrich.

1st Team:

Jane Parke - Carey

Maddyson Jones - Richfield

Maeve Bailey - Sun Valley

Dalli Elison - Hagerman

Berenice Vargas - Carey

Tobi Hubert - Dietrich

Fallon O’Barr - Richfield

2nd Team:

Jessika Power - Dietrich

Samantha Osborne - Hagerman

Allie Wilson - Sun Valley

Shayli Smith - Carey

Alexis Schmidt - Hansen

Jenna Christiansen - Dietrich

Rubi Rangel - Hansen

Honorable Mention:

Saige Hubert - Dietrich

Kourtney Patterson - Carey

Avery Flammer - Hagerman

Mackenzie Riley - Richfield

Jordyn Kennison - Castleford

Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich

Ellie Whitmarsh - Hagerman

