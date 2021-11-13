Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 200,000 pound, 70- year-old locomotive is traveling from Snoqualmie, Washington to Ely, Nevada on the back of a tractor trailer.

Friday morning it made its way through Twin Falls.

“Locomotive 201 was purchased for operations on the Nevada Northern Railway in 1951 and it ran here all the way until the railway closed in 1983,” said Mark Bassett, the director of the museum.

Now, it is traveling 847 miles to its new home at the Northern Nevada Railway Museum.

The truck it is traveling on has 96 wheels and is 252 feet long. Its top speed is about 35 miles per hour. It will arrive in Ely on Monday afternoon.

“It has 96 wheel sets underneath it, and those wheel sets can all be steered individually, so it can go around incredibly tight corners,” said Bassett.

People watched in awe as it got off at the Eden exit Friday morning, taking up all 5 lanes to make the turn.

“It’s awesome, glad to see it headed back to its home in Nevada and seeing the locomotive in the cradle, and being hauled by the trucks pretty awesome,” said Clarence Kerley, a railroader.

The Northern Nevada Railway Museum is a National Historic Landmark and when locomotive 201 gets to its new home, it too will be one.

This locomotive is the only one of its kind left.

“What makes this so special is locomotive 201 was built by the American Locomotive Company and it was one of only 28 built, and all of the others have been scraped and cut up into razor blades now,” said Bassett.

