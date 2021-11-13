Advertisement

Idaho sees ninth biggest drop in student loan delinquency

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pauses in student loan requirements have given millions of Americans the opportunity to catch up on overdue loan payments, leading to decreases in delinquency across the country.

Idaho saw the ninth biggest drop in delinquency nationwide, with only 9% of student loan holders across the state now having past due payments.

Pandemic-caused stimulus packages have pushed student loan payments back to early next year, meaning those who are still behind have time to catch up before payments resume, an action that could save you thousands.

“If you get a little bit behind, you see your interest rates go up, you see your credit scores go down and that really adds up over time,” said Nick VinZant, a loan expert with QuoteWizard. “If you can catch up just a little bit, it can change your entire financial picture.”

Idaho student loan holders owe an average of just over $33,000, about $10,000 under the national average. Student loan payments are set to resume on Feb. 1.

