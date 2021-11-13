Twin Falls to host Spikeball State Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What gained popularity as an invention on “Shark Tank” has turned into a league with ties to Twin Falls.

Spikeball is a cross between four square and volleyball.

Kids from Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High Schools have joined forces to compete in Saturday’s Idaho state tournament, part of the American Youth Spikers League.

They’ll be going against eastern Idaho and Treasure Valley teams to crown one champion.

But many might not know about Spikeball, otherwise known as Roundnet.

Here’s league director, Daniel Green.

“You’re in pairs of two, and one pair serves it across the net, spikes it across the net to the other team, they have three touches between them, similar to volleyball to get it back on the net, once it hits the net, changes possession it’s a pretty fun game,” Green explained. “But the goal of it in this league here, is to turn it into a competitive club.”

Green hopes to run leagues with children as young as eight.

The state tournament will be held at Frontier Field in Twin Falls on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

