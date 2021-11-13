Advertisement

Twin Falls to host Spikeball State Tournament

Local kids from different high schools have joined forces to compete in Saturday’s Idaho state...
Local kids from different high schools have joined forces to compete in Saturday’s Idaho state tournament, part of the American Youth Spikers League.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What gained popularity as an invention on “Shark Tank” has turned into a league with ties to Twin Falls.

Spikeball is a cross between four square and volleyball.

Kids from Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High Schools have joined forces to compete in Saturday’s Idaho state tournament, part of the American Youth Spikers League.

They’ll be going against eastern Idaho and Treasure Valley teams to crown one champion.

But many might not know about Spikeball, otherwise known as Roundnet.

Here’s league director, Daniel Green.

“You’re in pairs of two, and one pair serves it across the net, spikes it across the net to the other team, they have three touches between them, similar to volleyball to get it back on the net, once it hits the net, changes possession it’s a pretty fun game,” Green explained. “But the goal of it in this league here, is to turn it into a competitive club.”

Green hopes to run leagues with children as young as eight.

The state tournament will be held at Frontier Field in Twin Falls on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

Local athletes are giving it everything they got in this weekend's spikeball youth tournament.
Spikeball tournament coming to Twin Falls
Richfield rallies to beat Valley, 3-1.
Hendren named Sawtooth Conference Volleyball Player of the Year
Michigan commit Colston Loveland waits at the line of scrimmage before being thrown the ball in...
Gooding suffers first loss of the season in semi-final to Weiser
Gooding falls to Weiser