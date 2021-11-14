Carey and Oakley return to state championship game

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a rematch of last year’s 1A DII state championship game (which Dietrich won), the Carey Panthers dominated Dietrich.

1A DII state semifinal

Carey 54, Dietrich 20

After handling Sawtooth Conference rival Dietrich at Holt Arena, the Panthers are headed to the state championship game for the fifth year in a row. Carey will play Kendrick at the Kibbie Dome next Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

1A DI state semifinal

Oakley 52, Butte County 22

After Butte County took an 8-0 lead, it was all Oakley in Saturday’s matchup at Holt Arena. The Hornets will look to repeat as state champion against conference foe, Raft River next week.

Oakley beat Raft River in last year’s state championship game. Earlier this year, Raft River beat Oakley 22-16.

The game will be at Holt Arena in Pocatello next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

