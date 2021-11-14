Advertisement

Carey and Oakley return to state championship game

The Panthers get playoff revenge against Dietrich; Oakley cruises
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a rematch of last year’s 1A DII state championship game (which Dietrich won), the Carey Panthers dominated Dietrich.

1A DII state semifinal

Carey 54, Dietrich 20

After handling Sawtooth Conference rival Dietrich at Holt Arena, the Panthers are headed to the state championship game for the fifth year in a row. Carey will play Kendrick at the Kibbie Dome next Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

1A DI state semifinal

Oakley 52, Butte County 22

After Butte County took an 8-0 lead, it was all Oakley in Saturday’s matchup at Holt Arena. The Hornets will look to repeat as state champion against conference foe, Raft River next week.

Oakley beat Raft River in last year’s state championship game. Earlier this year, Raft River beat Oakley 22-16.

The game will be at Holt Arena in Pocatello next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Raft River cruises past Lapwai
Four CSI runners placed in the top 14 to earn All-American status
CSI Cross Country Results from NJCAA National Championships
The Panthers get playoff revenge against Dietrich; Oakley cruises
Carey and Oakley return to state championship game
Raft River trounces Lapwai, 51-6 in the 1A DI state semi-final.
Raft River’s defense stifles Lapwai, sets up rematch with Oakley in title game