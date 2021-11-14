CSI Women’s Cross Country team brings home first ever national championship

RICHMOND, Va. (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country team will return to Twin Falls as national champions.

The Golden Eagles placed four runners in the top 20 to earn All-American status. They were led by Audrey Camp who took fifth with a time of 18:28, placed four runners in the top 20 to earn All-American status. Natalya Babcock took seventh in 18:39. Taya Brewer claimed 12th in 19:01 and Lydia Felix was 14th in 19:02. Rounding out the top five was Brooke Reed in 19:14 for 22nd place.

CSI spent many weeks ranked as the top team in NJCAA Division I rankings, but you’re only as good as your last race, so now they get to claim championship status for the first time in program history.

With the win, it marks the school’s 22nd national championship, a feat we discussed with the team before their departure

“We really want to bring home a banner, we’ve been talking about seeing all the volleyball ones,” exclaimed Danielle Brow. “We’re like, ‘oh we really want to do that.”

The men meanwhile finished ninth. Shane Gard led the team 39th in a time of 26:08. Joseph Ereaux and Kenneth Merrell claimed 46th and 47th. Ereaux finished in a time of 26:27.4 and Merrell was 26:27.6. George Showers placed fourth in 26:36 and Ethan Robbins rounded out the top five in 70th place in a time of 27:01.

The team flies home on Sunday.

