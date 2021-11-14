Idaho hospitals are months behind on surgeries

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since September, Idaho’s hospitals have been operating under crisis standards of care due to an overwhelming number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The effects of this declaration were felt inside the hospitals, as patient care ratios had been increased leading to overworked providers and a lower standard of care for patients.

But the effects didn’t stop there and as the state begins to think about returning to conventional care standards, we can begin to predict how long the effects will be felt.

“I checked earlier today with some of our surgery leaders and the estimate is that there are, at least, 5,000 procedures that have been delayed,” said Dr. Frank Johnson III of St. Luke’s Internal Medicine. “Getting caught up on those is going to take some time, that could take up to six months.”

How exactly healthcare providers will go about deciding what surgeries are resumed first has yet to be announced, but Dr. Johnson says those decisions will come in the coming weeks.

