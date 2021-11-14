Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s what’s on everyone’s mind as we inch closer and closer to the season: will we see a white Christmas? It may be a bit too early for that now, but there are some signals we can look at that can give us a very general idea of what the December pattern will look like. These are called teleconnections.

What are teleconnections? These are global pressure patterns that us meteorologists look at that give us a good idea of long term patterns. Arguably the most important teleconnection is the El Nino Southern Oscillation (or ENSO). This is a measure of Pacific Ocean temperatures along the equator.

When waters are warmer than normal, it is referred to as an ‘El Nino’ pattern. When waters are cooler than normal, it is referred to as a ‘La Nina’ Pattern. These patterns vary every few years, and have large impacts on the overall pattern a place will see during the year.

A typical La Nina pattern allows southern Idaho to experience wet conditions, with volatile swings in temperature from month to month. So far, the pattern has lived up to that. Twin Falls had already seen 213% of its average November rainfall at only 9 days into the month - that’s right, just 9.

If we know, then, that swings in temperature are going to occur, how can we tell if we’ll see a snowy or rainy December? That’s where the other teleconnections - the NAO, AO, and EPO - come in.

These teleconnections tend to work together, and are large determining factors as to what the temperatures will look like over monthly periods. For cold weather in Idaho, you want to see a Positive EPO, AO, and NAO, meaning higher pressure over Alaska, the Arctic Circle, and Greenland/northern portions of the Atlantic respectively.

So how is December looking to shape up? Signals have been pointing toward a positive EPO, positive AO, and neutral to slightly positive NAO developing into mid December. This pattern will favor some cold shots into the region toward the middle of the month. Toward the end of November and the beginning of December, things aren’t as clear.

Guidance has is slowly trending toward a positive EPO returning, with a mainly neutral AO. This can certainly allow for some cold swings toward the beginning of December. However, things get tricky when talking about the NAO. Things seem to be all over the place at this time.

Later in the month, things are a little clearer than the beginning of the month, believe it or not. Things are signaling a flip in the pattern just after Christmas. A negative EPO, and weakly negative AO are trending on guidance.

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee we will see cold and snow the the entire month of December, it does mean, however, that with the signals we’re seeing, it looks like the general trend for December’s weather looks to be cold shots - particularly toward the middle of the month, with a pretty good amount of precipitation.

